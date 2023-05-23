Football: Azkals Development Team withdraws from PFL

The Azkals Development Team. PFL photo.

MANILA -- The Azkals Development Team has withdrawn from the on-going season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), the club announced on Tuesday.

The ADT, which features players from the national youth teams, is currently fourth in the league table with 24 points on seven wins, three draws, and 14 losses.

"With a heavy heart, the Azkals Development Team announces its withdrawal from the Philippines Football League effective immediately," the team said in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

"ADT was formed to complement the Philippine Football Federation's efforts to continuously prepare young Filipino athletes for international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games," it added.

"While our entire organization would have preferred to be in a more optimal situation, events imposed upon us in recent weeks have compelled us to take this action."

The team did not go into details as to the "events" that led to their withdrawal from the PFL, but assured that their outstanding obligations to players, staff, and stakeholders will be honored.

The PFL has already accepted the ADT's withdrawal, with the PFF also informed of the development. All of the ADT's remaining fixtures will be forfeited, and their opponents will be awarded 3-0 wins.

The ADT was set to face Dynamic Herb Cebu FC on Saturday.

The ADT said that its commitment to youth development will continue through the Azkals Development Academy. It was not specified if the development team will compete in the upcoming Copa Paulino Alcantara, which the PFL said will feature up to 20 teams when it kicks off later this year.

The ADT is the second team to withdraw from the PFL's 2022-23 season. In February 2023, United City backed out of the second half of the competition due to issues with its investor.

United City was in second place in the league table at the time of its withdrawal.

