MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort guard Robert Bolick and Cassandra Yu got married in an "intimate" civil wedding in Cebu last Sunday, the couple revealed on their social media accounts.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama presided over the ceremony, with Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros serving as one of the couple's sponsors.

Bolick and Yu went public with their relationship in October 2021, and announced their engagement in January.

"An engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story," Bolick said at the time. "This is the start of our sweet little story, the part where your page meets mine, no matter where our tale takes us tomorrow, our story will always [be] read."