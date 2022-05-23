Chef de mission Ramon Fernandez. File photo.

National team chef de mission Ramon Fernandez has stayed behind in Hanoi to represent the Philippines in the closing ceremonies of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Most of the Filipino athletes are back in the country or bound for home, leaving Fernandez to carry the Philippine flag in the closing rites. He will be joined by his deputies, Carl Sambrano and Pearl Managuelod of rollersports and muay thai.

Closing the SEA Games is Vietnam Sports, Culture and Tourism Minister Nguyen Van Hung. Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will extinguish the Games Flame to officially mark the end of the 31st edition of the SEA Games.

The Southeast Asian Games Federation flag will likewise be lowered and handed over to the representative of Cambodia, which will host the 32nd SEA Games in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh in May 2023.

"I thank my Philippine Sports Commission family headed by chairman William Ramirez for their all-out support. To Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, maraming salamat po for giving me the honor to head the delegation. To my deputy CDMs Pearl Managuelod and Carl Sambrano and to everyone who contributed one way or the other, daghang salamat," said Fernandez.

"This was an enlightening and educational experience for yours truly. We fought as one and won as one! Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino!"

Team Philippines finished in fourth place, with 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 105 bronze medals.

The host nation ran away with the overall championship, claiming a whopping 205 gold medals along with 125 silvers and 116 bronzes. Thailand was a distant second (92-103-136), and Indonesia finished third (69-91-81).

"We finished fourth place among 11 brother-countries in the region. This is our best finish since 1983 in a SEA Games event outside the Philippines," said Fernandez. "As chef de mission, I am truly proud of this feat."

As one of his last functions as head of the Philippine delegation, Ramirez attended the final meeting among CDMs, where Cambodian CDM Soksival Nhan thanked the Vietnamese organizers for their warm hospitality in the running of the Games.

"Nhan extended his personal invitation in welcoming all of the other 10 participating countries to the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh next year," said Fernandez.

Fernandez intends to stay until Monday, to see that all members of the Philippine team are safely on their way back before boarding his own flight to Manila.