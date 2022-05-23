Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim is turning her complete attention to her upcoming bout at ONE 158, after representing the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

It has been an eventful two weeks for Olsim, who prepared for her next ONE Championship bout while also training for the SEA Games where she competed in the women's -55kg division in vovinam.

She captured a bronze medal in the event, beating Laos' Male Chanthalacksa in the eliminator.

"My training for ONE Championship and for the SEA Games have been continuous. I just need to make small adjustments and additional training so that I can incorporate vovinam into my MMA training," said Olsim.

"I'm really happy because I continue to receive these blessings. Every time I fight, I take it as a sign of gratitude," she added.

The success of her Team Lakay stablemates in Hanoi also further inspired Olsim, who is now gearing up to take on Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158.

"The more medals my teammates collect, the more I get inspired and motivated to get the win at ONE 158," she said.

Team Lakay fighters carried the Philippine flag in the vovinam and kickboxing competitions in the SEA Games. Honorio Banario, a former ONE featherweight world champion, also made the podium when he captured the bronze medal in the men's low kick competition in the -71kg division of the kickboxing event.

ONE 158 is set for June 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and will be headlined by Joshua Pacio's title defense against Jarred Brooks.