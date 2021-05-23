Zamboanga del Sur to lean on veterans Poligrates, Sara in VisMin Cup

Dan Sara is expected to lead Zamboanga del Sur in the upcoming Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Alza Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur will be led by a veteran backcourt tandem when it competes in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Zamboanga Del Sur has tapped veterans Eloi Poligrates and Dan Sara to lead the squad, while surrounding them with role players for the upcoming tournament.

"We expect Eloi and Dan to lead our team in the VisMin Super Cup," said Alayon Zamboanga del Sur head coach Rodolfo Abad, Jr. during a press conference held in the province recently.

The 33-year-old Poligrates is a proven scorer who has played in almost every league in the country. The native of Poro, Cebu signed with Rizal last year for the 2021 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Mumbaki Cup.

Sara, meanwhile, is a 5-foot-7 floor general who previously played for Batangas-Tanduay during the MPBL Lakan Cup.

Also set to give Alayon some veteran presence are former San Juan big man Jeff Tajonera and ex-Nueva Ecija gunner Adrian Celada.

Completing the squad are Eric Bangcoyan, Russel Moneva, Shawn Labisores, Orly Biwang, Charles Pepito, Mario Junio, Garexx Puerto, Levert Lintayan, Daryl Cruz, Vanrolph Amoquis, Kenith Dela Cruz, Ruben Caritan, Archie Cabrilla, Hans Sison, JR Raflores, John Calvin Jabello, Klent Singedas, and Constacio Lumingkit.

Jimelito Babor will be the team's consultant while Manuel Babor, James Babor, Jason Marcaban, and Aldrin Manuel serve as the team's coaching staff.

Governor Victor Yu firmly believes that Zamboanga del Sur has what it takes to rule the Mindanao leg.

"We plan on winning the championship while also inspiring the youth to enter sports. We can't wait for the competition to start and showcase what Mindanao basketball is all about," he said.

Team owner Rep. Divina Yu, on the other hand, shared that she trusts the league in putting up another safe bubble as it did in Alcantara, Cebu for the Visayas leg.

"We believe that VisMin Super Cup will ensure the safety of our players in their bubble," she said.

The dates and venue of the Mindanao leg will be revealed by the league this weekend.

