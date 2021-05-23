WNBA: Storm clip Wings in OT behind Breanna Stewart's 36

Breanna Stewart #30 talks with Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on May 15, 2021 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA. File photo. Joshua Huston, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 36 points -- including the go-ahead free throw with 31 seconds left in overtime -- to lead the Seattle Storm to a 100-97 win over the host Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

Stewart also had a team-high 11 rebounds and a game-high five blocks. In addition, she became the fourth-fastest WNBA player to reach 2,500 points and the fastest to reach 2,500 while also having at least 1,000 rebounds.

The Storm (3-1) also got 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Jewell Loyd. Jordin Canada scored 14 points and Sue Bird added six points and five assists.

Dallas (1-1) was led by Arike Ogunbowale's 28 points. Marina Mabrey added 26 points and Isabelle Harrison chipped in with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle never trailed in the first, leading by as many as nine points and ending the quarter on top, 27-23.

Dallas took its first lead of the game, 45-43, on Mabrey's 3-pointer with 2:00 left in the second quarter. In fact, Dallas held Seattle to just four points over the final 4:45 of the quarter, going into halftime with a 45-44 lead.

The third quarter featured seven lead changes but ended with the Storm on top, 66-61.

Seattle seemed to have control in the fourth as Loyd's layup with 2:22 left gave the Storm an 81-76 lead.

But Dallas got a layup from Harrison with two minutes left and Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with 1:10 on the clock tied the score 81-81. Kayla Thornton's put-back gave Dallas an 83-81 lead with 33 seconds left. Ogunbowale's two free throws made it a 9-0 Wings run, giving Dallas an 85-81 lead.

Seattle, however, forced overtime as Loyd made a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, Thornton made just one of two free throws two ticks later, and Canada's layup with 4.4 seconds remaining made the score 86-86.



