Santillan willing to play any role for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3

MANILA - Though there was no assurance that he would be lined up, Santi Santillan did not hesitate to say yes when he was called up to the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 pool for the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"Nung una pa lang na tumawag si Coach Ronnie [Magsanoc] sa akin, um-oo na ako agad kasi Pilipinas na 'yung ire-represent natin," said Santillan.

After playing for De La Salle University in the UAAP, Santillan focused on 3x3 for two years. He played in the pro league and in the global FIBA 3x3 circuit, including tournaments in Doha, Jeju, Jeddah, and Jakarta.

Knowing the difficulty of competition on the global stage, Santillan revealed that he went through a strict diet and tough workouts in preparation for Gilas 3x3's bubble in Inspire Sports Academy.

"'Yung disiplina talaga, hindi tayo nagpabaya noon. Alam kasi natin na magiging mas malaki sa'tin yung kalaban. Kaya talagang disiplina lang talaga," he said.

Despite being the no. 6 3x3 player in the country, he is not a shoo-in in the lineup. Top two players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol need to line up; meanwhile, CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa were selected to reinforce the team that will compete in Graz, Austria from May 26-30.

Perez and Tautuaa were part of the team that won 3x3 gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

For Santillan — who will fly with the team to Austria on Sunday — he vowed to play his heart out if he gets picked to play against Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic.

If not, then he will cheer his heart out for the team.

"Born ready naman tayo eh. Kung anuman ang desisyon nila, walang samaan ng loob dahil para sa Pilipinas naman ito," he said.

"Kung ma-line up, alam ko naman magiging 'yung role ko sa team — depensa ng todo. Kung hindi man ma-line up, ready ako maging cheerleader."

Santillan, who was also recently taken by Rain or Shine in the PBA Rookie Draft, says to be part of the national team pool is already a dream come true.

"Madaming basketbolista ang gustong maglaro sa Pilipinas. Sobrang grateful ko kayla Boss Al [Panlilio] at sa SBP. Talagang bibigay ko 'yung 100-percent ko para dito sa Gilas," he said.

