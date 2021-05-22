Pacquiao is fighting Spence, thanks to Deontay Wilder? Analyst explains

Manny Pacquiao will fight Errol Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas, and boxing fans will have to thank former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for that.

Boxing commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino said promoters saw the perfect fight date for Pacquiao-Spence, when the heavyweight title clash between Britons Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua got shelved.

" 'Yung Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua was supposed to be on August 14," explained Tolentino. " 'Yun supposedly ang highly anticipated fight at hindi ka pwedeng sumabay . . . Sapagkat kakainin ka ng laban na iyon, all-British heavyweight war."

But things changed when a US judge ruled in favor of Wilder who sought to fight Fury for the third time. The judge ordered the bout to take place before September 15.

"Nabuksan bigla 'yung August playdate. Doon ang tingin ko nagkaroon ng oportunidad yung Spence versus Pacquiao. All of a sudden wala kang kalaban na big fight," Tolentino said.

This means fight fans only have one blockbuster fight to look forward to in August, meaning more pay-per-view buys for Pacquiao-Spence.

PPV revenue will add more earnings for all parties involved, including Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, which promotes both boxers.

"Importante ang date na ito dahil presumably walang kasabay si Pacquiao at Spence, solo nila ang stage. That's critical," Tolentino said.

"Pag pay-per-view ayaw kung maaring maraming events kasi mahahati ang manonood . . . Maii-split ang pera ng tao. Dapat solo mo ang date na iyon para ang pera lahat sa 'yo."

Pacquiao announced via social media he'll fight unified welterweight world champion Spence.

He revealed his plans with a Twitter post of a promotional poster for the bout captioned "Pacquiao v Spence, August 21, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada".

Spence confirmed the fight through his own social media channels.

"Done deal! See y’all in Vegas for the biggest fight of the year," he said.



