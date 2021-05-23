Nat'l 3x3 team heads to Austria for Olympic qualifiers

The national 3x3 team. Handout photo

MANILA - The national 3x3 team will leave for Graz, Austria tonight, following a month-long camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Head coach Ronnie Magsanoc will lead the six-man delegation to the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament scheduled from May 26 to 30.

The team leaves at 11:55 p.m. Sunday night.

The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team is composed of the top two 3x3 players in the country in Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, along with 31st Southeast Asian Games gold medalists CJ Perez and Moala Tautuaa.

Leonard "Santi" Santillan, ranked eighth in the country and a rookie for Rain or Shine in the PBA, joins the team as a reserve.

However, No. 6 Karl Dehesa is unable to make the trip as he is still completing a 14-day quarantine to comply with health and safety protocols.

After months of online training, Munzon, Perez, Tautuaa, Santillan, and Dehesa entered the Inspire facility on May 1 before momentarily breaking camp on May 10 to fix their documents.

Munzon, Perez, Tautuaa and Santillan re-entered Inspire early this week, where they were finally joined by Pasaol. They competed in scrimmages with practice players Malick Diouf, Jason Brickman, Tonino Gonzaga, and Greg Flor.

Also helping out Magsanoc were Mo Gingerich and Benj Palarca.

Gilas 3x3 is slotted in Group C along with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic.

The Philippines takes on Slovenia and Qatar on the 26th before facing France and the Dominican Republic on the 28th. The top two teams in the four groups will advance to the knockout stage on May 30.

The top three teams will advance to the Tokyo Olympics.

