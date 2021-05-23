LOOK: SMB's Von Pessumal, Laura Lehmann are married

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel guard Von Pessumal and television host/beauty queen Laura Lehmann quietly got married "sometime ago," the couple announced on Sunday morning.

Pessumal and Lehmann got engaged in May 2020, having been together since their days at the Ateneo de Manila University.

In her post on Instagram, Lehmann revealed they got married "in a small room behind city hall," but it was still "the best day of my life."

"I will elope with you any time, any place," said Lehmann, who won Miss World Philippines in 2017.

"I want to spend the rest of my life making you as happy as you make me," she also said.

San Miguel's Pessumal said he and Lehmann wanted to keep their marriage private "for a while."

"The thing is, when you are with someone who shares the same Vision and Passion for success as yourself, matters such as Marriage simply become more of a legality than a drastic lifestyle change," he added.

"Having you in my life has been nothing short of perfection. It's honestly like playing with a great point guard; if I do my job well I know my team will win," Pessumal said.