Young Pinay ballers live up to hype in Rising Stars Classic

The inaugural Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic featured the top 24 female high school basketball players in the country. SLAM/Handout.

MANILA -- The first-ever Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic on Sunday introduced hoops fans to the next generation of young Filipina players, as they showed their full arsenal during the all-star game.

SLAM Editor-in-Chief Nikko Ramos was all praises for the players and was in awe with the skills Team Buckets and Team Hype showed in the thriller match that the former won, 91-89.

"I think today is a testament to the level of talent and the quality of basketball that we saw today is incredibly high for high school players," he said.

While celebrating the game's future, Ramos also acknowledged those who helped elevate Philippine women's basketball, including past and present players of the Gilas Pilipinas women's team.

"We're very happy, we're very proud. There's a lot of people present here today that have worked far longer and far harder to make something like this possible for girls and the basketball community of women here in the Philippines," he said.

Ramos is already looking forward to next year's edition of the showcase, as well as their other projects to highlight the country's up-and-coming basketball talent.

"We're so excited that our first Rising Stars Classic with girls went the way it did. We're so excited for what the Classic will look like next year and everything else we'll be doing in between," said Ramos.

Adding more good news, SLAM also unveiled prior to yesterday's game its first ever WSLAM issue, which is dedicated to Filipina basketball players. The iconic basketball magazine announced its return to print after several years.

The cover of the first-ever WSLAM issue in the Philippines. SLAM/Handout.

Ramos also bared how he hopes these platforms can turn these athletes into household names, much like how the boys' edition introduced to the audiences the current basketball stars of our country.

"I think the more familiar we'll get with these high school players, the more exciting the game will be because we'll have much more deeper connections, more attachment as fans," he said.

"The first time we did the Rising Stars Classic, we were introducing a lot of fans to high school players on the boys' side. A lot of those guys already are household names, a lot of them are very very popular. We believe that's gonna continue to happen at the girls' side."

Ramos then assured that SLAM will always do its part for Filipina ballers to make themselves known.

"We'll work as hard as we can to make sure that that's what happens on the girls' side as well, that these athletes are appreciated for what they do on the court," he said.

"It's one thing to walk into a game where you're not so familiar with any of the players and you watch a competitive and super talented game. It's another thing if that same group of players is a group that you're familiar with, that you know and follow. That's where the journey is and we'll try to take it there as fast as we can," he added.