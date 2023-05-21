PBA Board firmly against Pineda's bid to be Converge governor

Governor Dennis “Delta” Garcia Pineda. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The PBA Board of Governors remains firm in its stance against the bid of Pampanga Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda to become team governor for Converge.

This, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Ni hindi na nga umabot sa botohan, ang gusto talaga nila is to stay apolitical,” said Marcial in an interview on Noli Eala’s Power and Play.

Marcial said Pineda has accepted the board's decision.

“Nakausap ko din siya noong isang gabi, sinabi ko na concesus na e… at sinabi niya ‘Naintindihan ko ‘yan (commissioner,’” said Marcial. “Sabi ko ‘Pasensya ka na.’”

Pineda has long been credited for producing some of the top basketball talents like Arwind Santos, Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Justine Baltazar, and Encho Serrano.

Pineda also backed teams like San Sebastian College-Recoletos and has coached in the NBL-Pilipinas and Pilipinas Super League.

When asked if the board would allow team owner Dennis Uy to take over the post left by former Converge governor Chito Salud, Marcial said that just the same, it will need the board's approval.

“Sinulatan na natin sila na kailangan ng majority approval ng board ‘yung pagkakapasok ng kahit sinong governor,” he explained.

“Makikipagusap naman kami kay Boss Dennis Uy. Kailangan pagusapan na mayroon tayong polisiya na kaliangan majority ng boto ay pumapayag ang board.”



