Negrense triathlete eyes back-to-back IRONMAN crowns

Ines Santiago ruled the 2022 Full IRONMAN race, completing the course in 12 hours, 13 minutes and 27 seconds. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Ines Santiago is seeking to extend her reign when she competes in the Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines on June 11 at the country's triathlon capital in Subic Bay.

Santiago scored a wire-to-wire victory in 2022, which marked the return of the premier endurance race after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She finished the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race in 12 hours, 13 minutes and 27 seconds.

The 41-year-old Negrense also topped the IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu last year, making her the triathlete to beat in the grueling race held side-by-side with the IRONMAN 70.3 to be contested over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run distance.

Santiago, who took up running in 2012 and then added swimming and biking to her exercise regimen, also went on to become the first Filipina finisher in the IM World Championship in October 2022.

Mary Jane Baluyot, who placed second to Santiago in full IRONMAN, is also in the early roster of bidders.

Some 500 triathletes have already entered the full IM event, with more expected to register, with the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 roster also filling up.

At stake in the event are 50 slots to this year's World Championship in Nice, France, as well as 25 spots to the full IRONMAN in Kona, Hawaii and 30 places in the IRONMAN 70.3.