ONE Championship Muay Thai athlete Jackie Buntan is still on cloud nine after her epic knockout victory over Diandra Martin last May 5.

The Filipino-American's victory was ONE's first televised bout in its debut in the U.S.

"It's something that just goes down in my history books," Buntan said. "It was very fun and very memorable for me."

Buntan also shared her plans moving forward.

"Hopefully, something [by the] end of summer, called for a kickboxing title, but that's up to the company, whatever agenda they want to do and what not but they know my intentions," she said.

In the meantime, Buntan went from cage to cover girl as she did a photo shoot for Numero Netherlands with photographer Jack Waterlot.

The high-fashion feature shows Buntan in a combat style photoshoot where she wielded martial arts weapons.

"I was really excited because I’ve never done anything like that," she said. "I hope it's not the last because I had a really good time."

Buntan added: "It was a very empowering thing as a woman, as a female fighter as well. It just boosted my confidence as well and that was the fun part about it."

As she waits for her next assignment, the Southern California native will be passing her knowledge to other martial artists through a seminar at Garden Grove Muay on May 25.

Buntan was also honored by the professional men's soccer team Los Angeles Galaxy in one of their recent home games.