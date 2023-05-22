Heat, Spoelstra on verge of history, one win away from NBA Finals

The No. 8 seed of the Eastern Conference is now just one win away from barging into the 2023 NBA Finals, as the Miami Heat once again dominated the Boston Celtics.

The Heat took Game 3, 128-102, led by unlikely heroes Gabe Vincent who had 29 points and Duncan Robinson 22 points off the bench. But it was the leadership of All Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo who combined for 29 points that stamped their class.

The trademark Heat defense help limit Boston’s stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to just a combined 26 points on 12 for 25 shooting from the field, and 1-14 from three.

The Heat, under Filipino-American head coach Erik Spoelstra, shot an astonishing 57% from the field while holding down Boston to just 40% and forcing the Celtics to 15 turnovers.

The last time an 8th seed made the NBA Finals was in 1999 when the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks took on the eventual champions San Antonio Spurs.

Game 4 will be on Tuesday in Miami where the Heat may clinch the Eastern Conference crown via 4-game sweep.

