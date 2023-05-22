Golf: Korean ace targets breakthrough in ICTSI PH Masters

Korean ace Kim Seoyun. PGT/Handout.

MANILA -- Young Korean ace Kim Seoyun eyes a share of the spotlight when she tries to claim an elusive first win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour this week in the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters.

Much of the attention has been on the brewing rivalry between Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy, but Kim has emerged as a contender after a pair of runner-up finishes in the tour.

The Korean placed second to amateur Rianne Malixi at Riviera last October and to Pauline del Rosario at Caliraya Springs last month, while also contending at Luisita two weeks ago before fading in the final round to eventually finish fifth.

"The last Luisita tournament was really disappointing. The last day was really stressful. All my shots were a mess. Nevertheless, I think it's a point where I can try again," said Kim.

The 16-year-old said she worked on her iron shots "extensively" ahead of the P1-M championship that starts on Wednesday at the Villamor Golf Club.

"I'm also paying a lot of attention to my game to minimize my mistakes," added Kim, who will be joined by compatriot Yang Juyoung and amateurs Lee Jiwon Nam Eunhua in the 54-hole event put up by ICTSI.

"I haven't played at Villamor yet. But I heard that the fairways are narrow, so I know that the tee-shot is very important. I will not stop in pursuing my goal and I will always do my best to achieve it," she added.

Other contenders include top local amateur Mafy Singson, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and the steady Sarah Ababa.

Completing the compact cast are Sheryl Villasencio, Gretchen Villacencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Majorie Pulumbarit and Monica Mandario.