FIBA 3x3: Ub Huishan NE rules Manila Masters

Top-seeded Serbian club Ub Huishan NE took home the top prize after ruling the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters. FIBA/Handout.

MANILA -- Top-seeded Serbian club Ub Huishan NE repeated as champions in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters, beating Futian (CHN) 21-17 in an epic final on Sunday at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

Ub were favored heading into the final but Futian -- led by recruits Dimeo van der Horst and Thibaut Vervoort -- loomed as a major challenge.

The Serbian powerhouse took an early 7-3 lead before the hot shooting of Vervoort and van der Horst brought Futian back into the hunt. Strahinja Stojacic then conspired with Marko Brankovic to keep Ub in control.

This is Ub's 10th straight victory in the World Tour in 2023.

Stojacic finished with 6 points and 8 highlights to capture his second straight MVP after also winning top honors in Utsunomiya.

"In my opinion, we really played well and we deserved the championship. Every team wants to beat us because we are the number one team in the world, so we have to stay focused," Stojacic said.

Ub bagged the top prize of $40,000, while Futian took home $30,000. Semifinalist and third placer Beijing walked away with $22,000.

The final standings are as follows, with home team Manila Chooks placing 10th.

1. Ub Huishan NE (SRB)

2. Futian (CHN)

3. Beijing (CHN)

4. San Juan (PUR)

5. Amsterdam HiPRO (NED)

6. Utsunomiya BREX EXE (JPN)

7. Riga (LAT)

8. Sansar MMC Energy (MGL)

9. Dusseldorf LFDY (GER)

10. Manila Chooks (PHI)

11. Tsukuba ALBORADA (JPN)

12. Al Wakrah (QAT)

In the individual contests, Riga's Miroslav Pasajlic won the Maurice Lacroix Shoot-Out Contest, while Filipino David 'Air' Carlos thrilled the home fans to claim the Chooks Dunk Contest.

The high-flying 34-year-old veteran showcased his repertoire of creative dunks, beating Australia's Brodie Stephens and fellow local dunker Daniel Marcelo to win a $4,000 prize in front of a packed crowd.