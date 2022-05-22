Kristel Macrohon of the Philippines in action during the women's 71kg category clean and jerk Weightlifting competition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 in Manila, Philippines, 04 December 2019. File photo. Kenji Hasegawa, EPA-EFE.

Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon, a gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, missed out on the podium in Hanoi after competing above her usual weight class.

Macrohon, 25, placed fourth in the +71kg division on Sunday afternoon at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre, as she was unable to add to the Philippines' medal haul in the 31st SEA Games.

It was a gutsy performance for Macrohon, who won gold in Manila in the 71kg division, but was clearly small for the weight class in Hanoi.

She lifted 95kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 228kg.

But she was well beyond Vietnam's Nguyen Van Thi Kim, who claimed bronze with a total of 251kg (111kg in snatch, 140kg in clean and jerk).

Indonesia's Nurul Akmal took the silver with a total lift of 252kg, and Thailand's Duangaksorn Chaidee ran away with the gold after totalling 279kg.

Representing the Philippines in the 71kg division was 18-year-old Vanessa Sarno, who smashed the Games record with a total lift of 239kg (104kg in snatch, 135kg in clean and jerk).

In 2019, Macrohon won gold in the 71kg with a total lift of 216kg.