UAAP all set for beach volley, 3x3 hoops



MANILA, Philippines -- After successfully completing its men's basketball season and amid the on-going women's volleyball tournament, the UAAP has unveiled the schedule of the rest of its sports for Season 84.

The UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament resumes on Thursday, May 26, with the elimination round ending on June 9. All matches will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, UAAP beach volleyball will return to its usual home at the SM By the Bay on May 27, 28, and 29, and again on June 3, 4 and 5.

Poomsae will be held on May 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena, while the chess tournament will run on June 1-5 at the Far Eastern University campus.

The UAAP will be bringing its 3x3 competition to the Calatagan South Beach in Batangas.

"Marami pa tayong events," UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said during last week's press conference. "We want to give importance to each and every sporting event."

The UAAP is set to hold its Cheerdance Competition for the first time since 2019 on Sunday afternoon.