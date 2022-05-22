Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after third round

Tiger Woods of the United States plays an approach on the fifth hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. File photo. David Cannon, Getty Images/AFP

TULSA, United States - Tiger Woods, who limped to a nine-over par 79 in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship, has withdrawn from the event, the tournament announced.

The 15-time major winner hesitated to commit to playing Sunday's final round at Southern Hills after the third-worst major round of his career, saying his surgically repaired right leg was sore after walking the course.

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash but made an incredible return last month at the Masters and shared 47th, walking all 72 holes at hilly Augusta National.

The 46-year-old American shot 69 on Friday to make the cut after an opening 74 at the PGA.

