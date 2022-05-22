MANILA – Sibol, the Philippines' esports contingent, grabbed silver medals in the League of Legends (PC) and Crossfire competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

The Crossfire team settled for second place after falling to Vietnam, 3-0, for the country’s first silver medal in esports in Hanoi.

The team, bannered by Pacific Macta, fought hard but fell short against the hosts in the third frame of the series.

West Point Esports also fought their Vietnamese counterparts in the League of Legends (PC) finals but was demolished, 3-0.

The games ended in less than 20 minutes:

Game 1 - 18:45

Game 2 - 16:40

Game 3 - 19:15

Before the gold medal match, Singapore's LOL crew bagged the bronze medal by outplaying Malaysia, 3-1.

The country's representatives for PUBG Mobile team competition, however, slid down to 5th and 9th places despite ranking as high as first and second in the earlier part of the final stages.

Both KHI Esports (PH1) and Zap Battlegroundz (PH2) were poised for a podium finish, as they also scored several "Winner winner chicken dinner" finishes in some of the matches.

They will still, unfortunately, go home medal-less.

SIBOL ROSTER FOR LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (PC)

Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano

David Emmanuel "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang

Jan Edward "Creshowo" Hortizuela

Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance

Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas

Van Matthew "Vansu" Alfonso

SIBOL ROSTER FOR CROSSFIRE