SEA Games: Marcial leads Pinoys gold harvest in boxing

Ladon scores first gold for PH boxing

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial bagged the gold by stopping East Timorese slugger Delio Anzaqeci in the first round at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Sunday at Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

A tactical Marcial consistently used the jab to set up his potent right hook that landed on the East Timorese.

Marcial scored on those hooks, prompting the referee to give Anzaqeci a standing 8 count twice in the same round.

After giving the East Timorese his second standing 8 count, the referee called a halt in the bout and awarded the 5-0 win to Marcial.



It was Marcial's fourth SEA Games gold medal overall.

Defending champion Rogen Ladon scored the first boxing gold medal for the Philippines by beating Vietnam's Tran van Thao.

He outclassed Tran by landing the cleaner punches. Ladon, the reigning men's flyweight champion, walked away with a 3-2 victory.

Ian Clark Bautista, meanwhile, took home the men's featherweight title by shutting out his Myanmar opponent.

Bautista slugged his way for points in the first two rounds against Naing Latt before dancing his way to victory in the last stanza en route to gold.

Bautista had it 5-0.