Kiefer Ravena of the Philippines in action against Thailand in the 31st SEA Games. PSC/POC Pool Photo.

Though he could not add a record-extending sixth Southeast Asian Games gold medal to his collection, Kiefer Ravena was still grateful for another opportunity to compete in the biennial event.

Ravena was a late addition to the Gilas Pilipinas team to the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, joining the squad after the end of his season with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

He was going for what would have been a sixth SEA Games gold medal, having been part of the Philippine team to every edition of the biennial event since 2011 in Jakarta, when Ravena was only 18 years old.

But Indonesia denied Gilas Pilipinas another gold medal on Sunday night, holding on for an 85-81 victory at the Thanh Trì District Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Thank you SEA GAMES for the competition, relationship and memories," Ravena tweeted shortly after the defeat.

"13 straight is tough to beat, and I'm proud of my team," he added, referring to their run of 13 consecutive gold medals that started in 1991, when the Philippines hosted the SEA Games in Quezon City.

"Sorry we fell short," Ravena closed.

Against Indonesia, Ravena came off the bench to score nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, along with four assists, four rebounds, and two steals. He went 1-of-5 form long distance, as the entire Gilas squad struggled from beyond the arc.

Ravena averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while coming off the bench for Chot Reyes in Hanoi.

This was the first time since 1989 in Kuala Lumpur that the Philippines failed to win the SEA Games basketball gold.