PBA 3x3: TNT holds off Ginebra for Leg 1 crown

The TNT Tropang GIGA received the top prize of P100,000 after ruling Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the third conference in a row, the TNT Tropang GIGA are starting the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo on top.

TNT held off Barangay Ginebra in the final of Leg 1 of the Third Conference, 18-15, on Sunday at Robinsons Magnolia in a nail-biting affair.

Gryann Mendoza gave TNT the lead for good with a tough conversion with just 29.8 ticks to go, 15-14. He was also fouled by Ginebra's Leo de Vera on the play and calmly sank the free throw despite a painful fall.

TNT mainstay Almond Vosotros put the finishing touches on the win with a short jumper with 4.8 seconds left that pegged the final score.

"Every conference, lagi kaming first leg champion," said Vosotros, who welcomed a pair of new teammates in Mendoza and Ping Exciminiano with fellow mainstay Samboy de Leon. "I think itong dalawa na bago sa amin, sobrang laking tulong."

"Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy," he added. "Lagi kaming Leg 1 champion, pero mas marami pa kaming kailangan gawin para ma-maintain 'tong panalo."

The Tropang GIGA completed a six-game sweep of Leg 1, having won all three of their Pool A games before beating San Miguel in the quarterfinals, 21-18, then powering past Purefoods in the semifinals, 21-13.

TNT earned P100,000 for their feat. Ginebra settled for the P50,000 second place purse.

The Tropang GIGA also won the first legs in the First and Second Conferences of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

The Purefoods TJ Titans outlasted the Meralco Bolts 3x3 in the third-place game, 19-17, with Joseph Eriobu nailing the marginal two-pointer with just seven seconds left in the contest.

The TJ Titans will take home P30,000.

First place game:

TNT 18 - De Leon 7, Mendoza 5, Vosotros 4, Exciminiano 2.

Ginebra 15 - De Vera 7, Villamor 4, Gozum 3, Cabahug 1.

Third place game:

Purefoods 19 - Eriobu 9, Javelona 8, Bonsubre 1, Mendoza 1.

Meralco 17 - Sedurifa 7, Maiquez 6, Sabellina 3, Batino 1.

