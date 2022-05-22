Pat Aquino at the 31st SEA Games. POC/PSC Pool Photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- After an unprecedented run of success, Patrick Aquino is stepping down from his post as head coach of the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Aquino confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Sunday, hours after leading the Gilas Pilipinas Women to a gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"I am officially stepping down as head coach of the NU women's basketball team," said Aquino.

It will be the end of an era in the UAAP, as Aquino has transformed the Lady Bulldogs into a women's basketball powerhouse.

He took over the program in UAAP Season 76, steering them to a runner-up finish against De La Salle University. A championship followed in Season 77, kicking off a run of six consecutive women's titles for the Lady Bulldogs.

Under Aquino's guidance, the NU women's team has won a stunning 96 consecutive games -- a UAAP record.

"After six straight years of being a champion, I know that we were able to sustain a winning culture," Aquino said. "I thank NU and the management [under] Mr. Herbert Sy, and our major support, Dioceldo Sy, for believing in me since Day 1."

Aquino said that the team's top backers "fully support" his decision, and intend to continue their help for the women's basketball program.

Set to take over Aquino's post is Aris Dimaunahan.

Aquino, who has led the Gilas Pilipinas Women to back-to-back gold medals in the SEA Games, will now focus on his role as program director of the national women's team in the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

"We will be very busy in the coming months from building the U16 U18 program, 3x3 and 5x5 tournaments," he said.

He will also be more active in coaching the Blackwater Bossing in the PBA as part of Ariel Vanguardia's coaching staff.

During his time as NU coach, Aquino helped develop a bevy of national team players, including Afril Bernardino and Jack Animam, among others.

