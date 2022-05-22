Letran edges Mapua to win NCAA 97 championship

Rhenz Abando scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, as the Letran Knights beat the Mapua Cardinals 75-65 to win the NCAA Season 97 mens basketball title on Sunday.
It was Knights’ 19th championship overall, and the second consecutive by coach Bonnie Tan and his squad, who completed a 12-0 sweep of the tournament.
From a 21-point lead, Letran found itself in a dog fight in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series at the FllOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, as Mapua made it 70-65 with 2:14 left on Paolo Hernandez’s 3-pointer.
But Abando, whose availability prior to the game was in question because of an ankle injury, came to the rescue for the Knights, scoring four points in the last 1:29 and stemming the tide.
The rookie-MVP who found a new home in Intramuros after departing what once was a promising future at University of Santo Tomas had sufficient help from his veteran teammates.
Jeo Ambohot, named finals MVP, added 13 points and 9 rebounds, and Louie Sangalang chipped in 11 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists for the Knights, who outrebounded the Cardinals 56-43.
Hernandez and Adrian Nocum scored 14 points apiece to lead Mapua, which last won the NCAA crown in 1991.
A combination of a cold start on offense and the Knights’ activity on defense put Mapua in a double-digit hole early.
The Knights scooted to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Brent Paraiso and Kurt Reyson.
The Cardinals didn’t score their third basket until 2 minutes into the second quarter, but they still managed to give their area-code rivals fits.
A 3-point play by Ambohot and a basket by Sangalang put Letran ahead 44-23 to start the second half, the Knights’ biggest lead of the game.
The Cardinals then found their outside touch to threaten at 55-48 late in the third quarter.
A 6-0 run by Letran stretched its lead back to 64-50 midway through the fourth, but 3-pointers by Cardinals Adrian Nocum, Arvin Gamboa, and Paolo Hernandez made it 70-65 with 2:14 left.
Abando answered with a bucket and two free throws, and Mapua couldn’t score, as the Knights sealed the deal.