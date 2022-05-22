Letran edges Mapua to win NCAA 97 championship

Rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando played a pivotal role in Game 2, as Letran beat Mapua 75-65 to win the NCAA Season 97 mens basketball title on Sunday. Mix Gatpandan

Rhenz Abando scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, as the Letran Knights beat the Mapua Cardinals 75-65 to win the NCAA Season 97 mens basketball title on Sunday.

It was Knights’ 19th championship overall, and the second consecutive by coach Bonnie Tan and his squad, who completed a 12-0 sweep of the tournament.

From a 21-point lead, Letran found itself in a dog fight in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series at the FllOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, as Mapua made it 70-65 with 2:14 left on Paolo Hernandez’s 3-pointer.

But Abando, whose availability prior to the game was in question because of an ankle injury, came to the rescue for the Knights, scoring four points in the last 1:29 and stemming the tide.

The rookie-MVP who found a new home in Intramuros after departing what once was a promising future at University of Santo Tomas had sufficient help from his veteran teammates.

Jeo Ambohot, named finals MVP, added 13 points and 9 rebounds, and Louie Sangalang chipped in 11 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists for the Knights, who outrebounded the Cardinals 56-43.

Hernandez and Adrian Nocum scored 14 points apiece to lead Mapua, which last won the NCAA crown in 1991.

A combination of a cold start on offense and the Knights’ activity on defense put Mapua in a double-digit hole early.

The Knights scooted to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Brent Paraiso and Kurt Reyson.

The Cardinals didn’t score their third basket until 2 minutes into the second quarter, but they still managed to give their area-code rivals fits.

A 3-point play by Ambohot and a basket by Sangalang put Letran ahead 44-23 to start the second half, the Knights’ biggest lead of the game.

The Cardinals then found their outside touch to threaten at 55-48 late in the third quarter.

A 6-0 run by Letran stretched its lead back to 64-50 midway through the fourth, but 3-pointers by Cardinals Adrian Nocum, Arvin Gamboa, and Paolo Hernandez made it 70-65 with 2:14 left.

Abando answered with a bucket and two free throws, and Mapua couldn’t score, as the Knights sealed the deal.