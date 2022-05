Ella Fajardo (5) and the Gilas Pilipinas Women will go home with the gold medal despite a loss to Malaysia in their final assignment of the 31st Southeast Asian Games. PSC/POC Pool Photo

The Gilas Pilipinas Women failed to complete a sweep of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, falling 96-93 to Malaysia in a heartbreaker on Sunday morning at the Thanh Trì District Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Despite the defeat, the Gilas Women will still retain their gold medal, having won their previous four assignments in the SEA Games.