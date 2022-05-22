The FEU Cheering Squad wins the UAAP Season 84 cheerdance title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

They have been settling for first runner-up thrice in the past four UAAP Cheerdance Competitions. But on Sunday, the FEU Cheering Squad finally broke through.

FEU ruled the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition after its flawless Queen-inspired routine at the Mall of Asia Arena, their first title in 13 years.

“It feels good kasi ilang taon na kaming runner-up. Finally, nakaisa rin kami … We're just so happy na finally we got over the hump. Sobrang ite-treasure namin itong first namin,” FEU head coach Randell San Gregorio told reporters.

But the title run of the Tamaraws went through a major adjustment because of limitations brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the competition was a lot different from the previous years as this time, only 15 persons performed for each school from the original 25 members.

Routines only ran for only two-and-a-half minutes to three minute, also far from six minutes in the past.

“Mahirap talaga ’yung preparation. Unang-una 15 persons lang ta’s 3 minutes. E ’yung 6 minutes nga lumalagpas kami sa preparation lagi, what more sa 3 minutes. Marami kami nagagawa with 25 people. Ngayon, 15 people lang,” San Gregorio admitted.

San Gregorio, who started to coach FEU in 2015, also revealed being worried in the dance category given the short allocated time for the routine.

“ ’Yung 3 minutes bitin ’yung dance e isa yun sa strength namin. Buti nag-work. ’Yun ang isa sa takot ko, baka mababa ’yung score namin sa dance,” he added.

But all the sacrifices and hard work paid off for the FEU Cheering Squad as they finally got the sweetest reward.

Adamson Pep Squad took the first runner up with their country music-themed performance while powerhouse NU Pep Squad settled for third.