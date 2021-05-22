Why Spence bout could be the Pacquiao legacy fight fans have been waiting for

Fight fans all know Manny Pacquiao does not shy away from a tough challenge.

This is why even at the age of 42, Pacquiao agreed to take on an undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., a heavy hitter 11 years younger than him.

"Bilib tayo kay Manny Pacquiao. He could have chosen Mikey Garcia . . . That would have been a safety fight. But has chosen Errol Spence Jr.," said long-time fight analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino.

Tolentino said Pacquiao already has a long list of unforgettable bouts under his name, such as those against Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto.

Yet the fighting senator lined himself up for the toughest challenge he could face at this point of his illustrious professional career.

"Saan ka nakakita ng 42-year-old lalabanan ang isang unbeaten, 27-0, 31-year-old, WBC-IBF welterweight champion who is at the peak of his career na kinatatakutan ng iba?" Tolentino said.

The analyst said that with this choice Pacquiao virtually spat on his welterweight rivals.

"Ito ay sampal kay WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Ito ay sampal kay Floyd Mayweather Jr. who is trying to hype a fight with a YouTuber," said Tolentino.

The analyst acknowledged that Pacquiao will have to summon the best version of himself against Spence.

But the Filipino champion has nothing to lose.

"Si Errol Spence talunin niya si Manny Pacquiao, pwedeng sabihin ng iba 42-year-old na ang tinalo mo eh, at two years pang inactive," Tolentino said.

"If he beats (Spence), 'yung dating kasikatan ni Manny Pacquiao baka bumalik. Lalo na kung mana-knock out niya. Pero napakabigat na laban ito."