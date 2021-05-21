Pacquiao announces Errol Spence Jr. fight in August

Pacquiao, 42, hasn't fought in nearly 2 years while Spence is coming off a dominant December victory over Danny Garcia. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file; Tom Pennington, Getty Images via AFP/file

Manny Pacquiao said Saturday that he'll fight unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence in Las Vegas in August.

The 42-year-old legend will be fighting for the first time since he beat Keith Thurman in July 2019 for the WBA welterweight title.

He revealed his plans with a Twitter post of a promotional poster for the bout captioned "Pacquiao v Spence, August 21, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada".

The Athletic, citing an unnamed source, reported that Pacquiao had signed a deal for a bout to be available on Fox pay-per-view, and the venue was expected to be the MGM Grand.

Spence, 31, is 27-0 and coming off a dominant December victory over Danny Garcia -- his first fight since surviving a near fatal rollover car accident.

Pacquiao, who owns a record of 62-7-2, had been planning a return to the ring for some time, but earlier this month the targeted opponent had appeared to be American Mikey Garcia.

Philippine media had said a July fight against Garcia was on the cards.

That came after Top Rank chief Bob Arum told BoxingScene.com that Pacquiao and Terence Crawford had an agreement in place for a June 5 bout in Abu Dhabi, but it had fallen apart because the people putting up the money missed the deadline.

