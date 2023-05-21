UAAP: Mars Alba bids goodbye to La Salle

Mars Alba earned Finals MVP honors after leading La Salle to the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball championship. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- La Salle playmaker Mars Alba on Sunday officially bid goodbye to the Lady Spikers following their title conquest in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Alba, La Salle team captain, played a vital role in the Lady Spikers' championship run where the Lady Spikers dethroned the National University Lady Bulldogs for the crown.

"It was never an easy journey," said Alba, the Season 85 Finals MVP and Best Setter, in her social media post.

“To my loved ones, teammates, coaches, to the entire La Sallian community, to the ones who believed and doubted me, I am grateful for the fuel you have given me to keep the Animo alive until the end.”

“It was indeed a graceful ending, now heading to my new beginning!”

Like graduating Lady Spiker Jolina dela Cruz, Alba did not mention where she will be heading next.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.