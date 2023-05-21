Courtesy: VCT Pacific

MANILA - Team Secret on will be missing the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in Tokyo, Japan after getting eliminated in VCT Pacific League against Korean squad Gen.G, during the playoffs held in Seoul, South Korea.

Carrying a 11-7 lead in Split, Team Secret, carrying an all-Filipino main roster, blew their chance of qualifying to the international tournament by losing a 0-6 run.

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan was able to carry Team Secret to overtime after winning a 1v1 duel. But Gen.G became dominant and let the Adobo Gang crumble.

Team Secret will next see action in the Last Chance Qualifiers for the world championships, Valorant Champions, to be held in Los Angeles, California.

More details to follow