Team Buckets held on for a slim win in the first-ever Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic. SLAM photo.

MANILA -- Team Buckets defeated Team Stars, 91-89, in a nail-biting finish during the first-ever Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic on Sunday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Alicia Villanueva put up 25 points while Cielo Pagdulagan scored 21 for Team Buckets, and both players were crowned co-MVPs of the game.

The historic all-star game featured the 24 best girls high school hoopers in the country and was preceded by the introduction of the first WSLAM Magazine, with some of the players in the issue's special cover.

Karylle Sierba held the fort for Team Stars with a game-high 31 points, while BJ Villarin and Maxim Magbanua followed her with 10 and nine markers, respectively.