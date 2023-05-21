Gilas coach gets glimpse of future stars in Rising Stars Classic

Action in the first-ever Girls' SLAM Rising Stars Classic. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The first-ever Girl's SLAM Rising Stars was a historic affair, featuring the country's top 24 female high school players in a top-notch All-Star game at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Sunday.

Team Buckets emerged triumphant over Team Stars, 91-89, with the winners led by Alicia Villanueva's 25 points and Cielo Pagdulagan's 21 markers. The pair was hailed as the co-MVPs of the game.

Their opponents displayed their potential as well, with Karylle Sierba putting up a game-high 31 points in their two-point loss.

And Gilas Women's head coach Patrick Aquino was more than happy that the young Filipino cagers now have such a platform for them to be recognized and showcase their talents.

"I know that this is going to be the start of something bigger. I hope that they will have this yearly, especially that we have to develop ang mga young superstars natin na 'di natin nakikita pa. I'm just so happy and amazed with what we're doing for women's basketball," he said.

He also lauded the players for giving it their all even with the game being an all-star affair.

"It's amazing! That's the kind of basketball we want. So hopefully ganun palagi, everybody's competing. Yan ang magiging future natin for Gilas," said the former NU Lady Bulldogs mentor.

"All of them are really talented. They were all great."

Gilas Women's stand-out Trina Guytingco also mirrored her coach's comments, sharing how proud she was of her fellow Filipina dribblers.

"All the talent that we saw today is very inspiring. You can tell that the future is very bright. It makes me proud of the new generation. I'm excited to see what they do next," she said.