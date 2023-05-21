Manila Chooks' Mac Tallo in action. Handout photo.



MANILA – Chooks-to-Go marketing and sports head Mel Macasaquit gathered Manila Chooks! shortly after its stinging 22-18 loss to Japan’s Utsunomiya BREX EXE on Saturday which booted the team out of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters 2023.

Although the squad was swept in Day 1 of the FIBA 3x3 Level 10 competition, the executive’s first words to his group were encouraging.

“You almost had them. That’s a high-ranking team. And you know what? You’re at par already,” Macasaquit said as head trainer Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Dennis Santos, Paul Desiderio, import Tosh Sesay, and reserves Dave Ando, Brandon Ramirez, CJ Payawal, and Matt Salem listened.

“That’s okay. You almost had them. Don’t think that I’m upset or anything. I am actually proud. That would be the biggest upset. What you did there, that’s all heart. If you keep it that way, you will win games.”

Lanete shook his head, expressing regret, just as Macasaquit was about to wrap up his talk, knowing the latter was telling the truth.

Needing a win as it previously lost to powerhouse Ub Huishan NE earlier in the day, 21-9, the lone Philippine contingent in the Masters event did play toe-to-toe against the established Japanese side.

Utsunomiya is 23rd in the federation’s club rankings, and is reinforced by two top 100 3x3 players from Serbia: Marko Milakovic and Teodor Atanasov. Despite these, Manila Chooks led, 14-12 at one point.

Only foul trouble kept the squad from winning as it relinquished the cushion while Utsunomiya made clutch free throws to reach the finish line faster.

“Kung ano ‘yung nasimulan namin, continue lang. I-master lang namin ang mga game plan. Siyempre, since na-experience na namin (sa larong ito), just stop fouling unnecessarily,” Lanete said. “Andoon na, binigay ng players lahat. Doon lang talaga nagkakaproblema.”

In Chooks’ lopsided defeat to the Serbian side, Tallo also singled out team chemistry as the difference maker.

“Sa nakita ko sa Ub, ‘yung experience and chemistry nila, grabe, kaya hopefully, sana ‘yun rin ang makita natin sa team natin,” he said.

Bannered by the world’s top 3x3 player, Strahinja Stojacic and Olympian Dejan Majstorovic, Ub raced to a 9-0 start in that game, and kept Chooks at bay throughout a relatively easy victory.

But even if Chooks failed to translate its performance to a victory, Tallo thinks his team is laying down the necessary steps to improve its finishes in high-calibers tournaments.

“Sana stay intact ang players and ang team. Ito ang players na hanggang sa susunod na tournament, makakapag-adjust and may matutunan,” he said.

“‘Yung chemistry namin, ‘yun na lang talaga. Bago ‘yung import namin. Si Dennis, first time ko maging teammate after two years. Malaking adjustment (‘yun). Kulang talaga kami sa (dami ng) laro. Pero ‘yung effort, nandoon. We tried to win. Nagkulang lang talaga sa chemistry.”

Originally, Chooks was supposed to field two local teams in the Manila Masters, but owing to injuries, it settled for one, and opted for the combination of Tallo, Santos, Desiderio, and Sesay.

Prior to the Manila Masters, the Chooks group also spent most of March in the Netherlands where it competed in the FIBA 3x3 Pro League Amsterdam.



The team made the quarterfinals of three of the series’ four stops. Throughout the series, the team mixed and matched its players, an approach Tallo thought was necessary for better cohesion.

“We need more games. Coach is really trying to mix us in practice para may chemistry kami para kapag ipadala kami sa ibang bansa, kahit anong lineup, we can play (together),” he said. “’Yung consistency na lang is what’s lacking. ‘Yung chemistry, kulang pa.”

For Lanete, keeping Chooks’ core intact will eventually put them in the same category as FIBA 3x3’s top-rated clubs worldwide, provided they participate in more tournaments regularly.

“Kailangan lang talaga ng more preparation for tournaments. We will play with the same intensity. Hopefully, ito pa rin ang lineup kasi kapag pabago-bago, adjustment and back to zero,” Lanete said.

“Kung ano ang mapakita ng players ko, i-sustain lang nila. Nandoon ‘yung intensity and heart nila sa paglalaro. More practice pa para ma-master namin ang gameplan and sistema.”

