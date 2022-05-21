SEA Games: Sure medals for Pinoys in League of Legends, CrossFire

MANILA - Sibol’s League of Legends (PC) team are on the verge of clinching a gold medal for the Philippines as they advanced to the finals, after defeating their Malaysian opponents, 3-1, in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.

The Philippines, bannered by West Point Esports, will face Vietnam in a best-of-5 series on Sunday. WPE earlier topped their groups, 3-1, besting Singapore and Thailand for a playoff contention.

The bronze medal match, meanwhile, will feature Malaysia and Singapore to determine the rest of the rankings in the contest.

Meanwhile, Sibol's CrossFire squad is assured of at least bronze after winning their upper bracket semifinals match against Indonesia.

But they will have to fight once more for the last grand finals slot after the Philippines fell against hosts Vietnam, 2-0 in the winners' bracket finals to go down the lower bracket.

The Philippines, bannered by local superstars Pacific Macta fought hard against Vietnam in the first map, clawing their way back but falling short, 9-7.

Vietnam banked on a more dominant game in Game 2 to secure the grand finals seat.

After finishing Day 1 of action in the top three seeds, both Sibol's PlayersUnknown BattleGrounds dropped rankings.

Zap Battlegroundz, Sibol’s second team for PUBG Mobile, took the second spot after earning 110 points in Day 2 of the team competition. Vietnam topped all teams with 126 points, grossing a huge gap from the runner-ups.

They held on to the top spot from rounds 2 to 4. But a massive run by Vietnam - capped off with a "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner" finish propelled the hosts to the first spot after sitting third.

Meanwhile, KHI Esports, Philippines’ first PUBGM representatives, slid down to 7th place after ranking first in the groups on Day 1, after early exits in matches 3 and 4, as their position figured them into early clashes.

An extra five matches will be played Sunday for the final stages of the esports competition.