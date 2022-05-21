Photo from Vanessa Sarno's Facebook page

Vanessa Sarno followed in the footsteps of Hidilyn Diaz as she delivered the Philippines’ second gold in weightlifting in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Sarno clinched the title on Saturday in the women’s 71kg after setting a new SEA Games record in snatch (104kg), clean and jerk (135kg), and total score of 239kg – far from the second-placer from Thailand.

Siriyakorn Khaipandung tallied a total score of 223kg to settle for silver, while Anggi Restu of Indonesia took the bronze with 212kg.

The Filipina lifter was challenged in snatch by Khaipandung but Sarno made sure to have the lead before the clean and jerk when she successfully lifted the 104kg barbel in her last attempt.

In the second half of the competition, Sarno registered 123kg in just her first attempt to immediately secure the gold.

She also cleared her 130kg attempt and 135kg attempt to set a new Games record.

Earlier, Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando claimed the silver in the women’s 64kg after a heartbreaking defeat from Vietnam’s Pham Thi Hong Thanh.

Ando failed to clear her last two attempts in the clean and jerk to finish with 223kg, six kilograms short of the 229kg of Thanh.

