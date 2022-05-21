Photo from Volleyball Philippines

Pinays still seeking first podium finish since 2005 Games

The medal drought will continues for the Philippine women’s national volleyball team, as the squad dropped a heartbreaking four-setter to Indonesia in the battle for bronze at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

The Philippines squandered a fourth-set lead en route to a 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25 loss on Saturday to settle for fourth place for the third consecutive SEA Games.

The country was hoping to end a 17-year medal drought, having last earned a bronze in 2005 held in Manila.

Tied at one set apiece, Indonesia pulled away early in the third after a Megawati Pertiwi onslaught for an 11-5 lead.

The Philippines tried to narrow the gap with Jema Galanza scoring an ace and Jaja Santiago scoring off an overball, 15-17.

A drop ball from Kat Tolentino moved the team a point behind, 18-19, but the Indonesians unleashed a 6-1 closeout to gain a 2-1 lead in the match.

Santiago and co. had a chance to force a fifth set as they enjoyed an 18-12 lead after Pertiwi’s back-to-back errors.

But Ratri Wulandari led a comeback to give Indonesia back the driver's seat 19-18 after a down the line spike. Indonesia continued the run after a series of errors from the Philippines, 21-18.

The Philippines also lost to Indonesia in the battle for bronze in 2019.