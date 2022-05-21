The tandem of Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey avenged their 2019 loss to Jeson Patrombon and Francis Alcantara by clinching the men’s doubles gold medal in tennis at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

On Saturday, Gonzales and Huey had the last laugh over Patrombon and Alcantara after eking out a 6-1, 6-4 victory at the Hanaka Sports & Entertainment Center for another 1-2 finish by the Filipinos.

The Gonzales-Huey tandem built an early 3-0 lead in the opening set before their compatriots scored one in the fourth game.

But the winning pair appeared to be more steady in their movement, showing impressive returns to capture the next three games for a 6-1 opening frame win.

In the second set, Gonzales and Huey broke away from a 1-1 deadlock for a 3-1 advantage after breaking the service game of Patrombon-Alcantara duo.

The 2019 champions tried to return to threaten Gonzales and Huey, 4-5. But Huey’s services were difficult for them to handle, including a gold-clinching ace, to eventually yield the match, 4-6.

In 2019, it was Patrombon and Alcantara who won the gold for the country when they bested Gonzales and Huey in the finals in Manila.

The Philippine tennis team finished their Hanoi Games stint with 1-1-4 medal haul. They took bronze in the women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s team, and women’s team.

