The Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team is inching closer to the gold medal after trashing Singapore, 88-61, in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Gilas women extended their winning streak to four on Thursday at Thanh Tri Gymnasium, Hanoi to lead the six-team tournament with a 4-0 card.

Clare Castro led the country’s onslaught with 15 points while Ana Castillo and Janine Pontejos added 14 apiece.

Just like its previous assignments, the Philippine dictated the tempo of the game from the get-go building an early 14-4 lead, capped by a three-pointer of Andrea Tongco.

Gilas women was even more unstoppable in the second quarter as Ana Castillo nailed back-to-back treys for a 30-6 separation, five minutes left in the first half.

At the 7:28 mark in the third, the Philippines already doubled the output of Singapore off a fast break play completed by Pontejos, 46-23. The lead further ballooned to 31 after another three from Pontejos, 68-37.

Singapore, on the other hand, got most of its buckets from Jacqueline Jia with 16 points. They, however, dropped to 0-4 at the bottom of the standings.

The team is looking to defend its women’s basketball gold after winning in the 2019 edition in Manila.

