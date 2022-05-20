SEA Games: Gilas Pilipinas not looking past Malaysia

June Mar Fajardo in action against Vietnam on Thursday. PSC/POC Media

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said his squad cannot afford to take it easy against Malaysia in the men's basketball competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The match is set at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Than Tri Gymnasium, two hours after the Gilas Women’s squad goes for its fourth straight win at the expense of Singapore.

“We all know that the big test is Indonesia but we can’t look past Malaysia. We’ve been watching. Iyong Malaysian (team) sa atin nagpatigas iyan. They played in the Philippines and we really like the way they play,” Reyes said of their opponent that participated in the PBA D-League in 2017.

Gilas will be coming off a one-day break after scoring a 118-87 win over Vietnam for their 4th straight victory in the six-team tourney.

The game against Indonesia is on Sunday.

June Mar Fajardo scored 25 points, while Kiefer Ravena and Francis “LeBron” Lopez had 12 apiece against Vietnam.

The women’s squad will go into action bolstered by a 118-87 win over Vietnam also last Thursday built around 17 3-pointers.

Khate Castillo led the women’s team with 25 points, going 7-of-11 from the three-point area.

“Ipagpatuloy lang natin ‘yung ginagawa natin. Wag na tayong mag-iba. The team right now, ‘yung energy nandoon. Kita niyo naman ang lineup, all heart,” said women’s coach Patrick Aquino.