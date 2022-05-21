Carlo Biado in action against Indonesia in SEA Games 9 Ball Pool Double held at the Manila Hotel on December 3, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE



Carlo Biado and Johann Chua will be going home with one gold medal each.

This as Biado capitalized on Chua’s crucial errors that propelled him to win the gold in the men’s 10-Ball singles in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam Saturday.

The US Open champion secured the top spot in the event via a 9-3 victory over Chua to make up for the loss he suffered from his compatriot in the 9-Ball finals last Wednesday.

Biado had a good 2-0 start in the gold medal bout. Chua had the chance to equalize the match at 2-all but he missed his attempt of hitting the 5 ball and the 10 ball in just one try.

With Biado already ahead by 3-1, Chua committed another error in the fifth rack where he failed to put the 10-Ball into the pocket to trail, 1-4, in the match.

He went on to clear five of the last seven racks to end the game.

Interestingly, Chua got the gold in the 9-Ball singles after pouncing on uncharacteristic errors of Biado too.

Chua secured a 9-6 victory in the final as the Philippines also wrapped up a 1-2 finish in the event.

This is the third gold of Biado in the SEA Games on top of his three silver and two bronze medals.