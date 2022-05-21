Pacquiao running again, this time in Japan marathon

From Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

After a failed bid for the presidency, retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is running again – in a marathon set in Japan.

Pacquiao was warmly received by fans in Tokyo upon his arrival on Friday.



Prior his flight, the former boxer and now politician posted a video online talking about his impending trip to Tokyo.



"Sa lahat ng mga kababayan ko sa Japan, see you soon this coming (May) 19 in Tokyo Japan. I will run there in marathon," he said.

Pacquiao ran for president in the May 2022 election, but ended up third behind former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.