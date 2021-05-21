WATCH: June Mar Fajardo reunites with fellow Beermen in practice



After being away from basketball due to injury, June Mar Fajardo is finally reunited with the San Miguel Beermen in their first practice session for the 46th PBA Season.

A video posted on the team's Facebook page showed the star center looking fine while doing shooting drills with the team in Batangas City.

Fajardo suffered a full fracture of his right tibia in practice in February 2020 forcing him to miss the Bubble conference.

Now that he's fully healed, he is expected to beef up a comebacking Beermen team that lost the All-Filipino title in the PBA bubble.

Also returning to San Miguel is Terrence Romeo, who recuperated from a shoulder injury.

They will join Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, and Arwind Santos as they campaign to reclaim the crown.

