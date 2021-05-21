PBA hopes to open 46th season in late June

The PBA is looking to open its 46th Season by late June after missing its original April date due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The league is just hoping to see a downward trend in cases, which would then allow the government to place NCR Plus back to general community quarantine minus the heightened restrictions.

"The new target date is after the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told the PBA website.

The Philippines is hosting the FIBA asia Cup qualifiers at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles, Pampanga on June 16-20.

Ten teams including Gilas Pilipinas, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Guam, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong will participate.

Marcial and chairman Ricky Vargas will tackle the issue with the PBA Board along with other important matters next week.

A late June opening seems just right for the league since it gives team a months' time to prepare before the 46th season.

FROM THE ARCHIVES