OB.Neon stumbles in do-or-die match vs T1, exits race for spot in AniMajor

All-Filipino team OB.Neon succumbed in their do-or-die, best-of-3 series against T1, falling short in their final hopes of securing a spot in the upcoming WePlay AniMajor.

OB.Neon, also known as Neon Esports, seemed to have the series under control at the start as they breezed right through the first game with ease.

Neon Esports dominated the whole first game as Rolen Andrei "ctm" Ong's Centaur lived up to his "can't touch me" name and kept the enemy Broodmother's spiderlings at bay with his Double Edge skill.

The Filipino roster, however, stumbled in Game 2 after several late-game team fights propelled T1 in destroying OB.Neon's base, setting the series score 1-1 and forcing a third and final game of the series.

Game 3 lived up to the hype as both teams stood their ground, exchanging team fight wins in the mid game.

The deadly combo of "Jaunuel" Arcilla's Io and John Anthony "Natsumi-" Vargas' Gyrocopter spearheaded several team fights in favor of OB.Neon.

However, the resilience of the Pinoy team was not enough after T1 managed to turn the tides in their favor, snatching a crucial Aegis of the Immortal, Cheese, and Aghanim's Blessing.

T1's Filipino player Carlo "Kuku" Palad was vital in securing the late game clash as he produced game-changing Berserker's Calls with his Axe. This allowed T1 to power through OB.Neon's defenses with Thai player Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon claiming a double rampage with his Lifestealer as they storm the Filipino's base.

Intense battles but we fell short. Good luck to all the teams representing SEA and 🇵🇭 GGWP @T1 #NeonAscend #LogitechG #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/0MtfVo96HH — Neon Esports 🇵🇭 (@NeonEsportsPH) May 20, 2021

T1's victory forced a tiebreaker game between them and TNC Predator over the top spot in the upper division of the Dota Pro Circuit in Southeast Asia.

The tiebreaker game will be held on Saturday, May 22, alongside the tiebreaker game between all-Filipino team Execration and Fnatic.