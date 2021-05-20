NBA: Curry confident Warriors will bounce back vs Grizzlies in do-or-die

Golden State guard Stephen Curry gets past Los Angeles guard Dennis Schroder for a basket in their play-in game on May 19. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry vowed the Warriors will "come out swinging" against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in a duel for the final NBA Western Conference playoff berth.

Curry admitted a last-gasp loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in their first attempt to punch a playoff ticket via the play-in tournament was a "tough one."

But the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said they'll be ready for their second chance against the Grizzlies.

"We've had to do it the last 20 games, so it's no different," Curry said. "It is a win-or-go-home scenario, but we've had a high confidence and put together a string of wins and had a tough loss and had to bounce back, so we've been there.

"We're obviously very familiar with Memphis and understanding what it's going to take to beat those guys again.

"We're a good team right now that knows how to compete and carry that same identity into Friday and come out swinging."

Curry, who locked up the league scoring title on the final day of the regular-season on Sunday, scored a game-high 37 points in the 103-100 loss to the Lakers -- whose superstar LeBron James drained an unlikely last-minute three-pointer over Curry for the victory.

"It's a great shot," Curry acknowledged. "Broken play ... he was kind of out of play, they found him, he got his balance just in time and knocked it down.

"All-time great players make great shots."

Curry admitted that the Warriors were "upset" in the locker room after letting a 13-point halftime lead slip away.

But he said that apart from letting the Lakers back in with some sloppy third-quarter play, the Warriors performed well overall and would do so again when they host a Memphis team they beat 113-101 in the regular-season finale for both.

"We'll be ready for Friday knowing you've got to treat it like the regular season where you have to move on pretty quickly to a different team that we just beat -- and know that they're going to come in with the same desperation we have."

The Grizzles stayed alive in the play-in tournament with a 100-96 victory over San Antonio on Wednesday that eliminated the Spurs from contention.

Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and pulled down 23 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won five of six games to close out the regular season.

The winner of Friday's game earns the eighth seed in the West and a first-round clash with the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

