Football: United City to train in Dubai ahead of AFC Champions League

United City FC will be setting up its training camp in Dubai to prepare for the AFC Champions League.

Due to the lingering COVID-19 situation in the Philippines, the defending Philippines Football League champions decided to pitch camp in a safer area as the Champions League draws near.

"All players and coaches will gather in Dubai around 30th of May, with Stephan Schrock and Mark Hartmann joining their team mates following their Azkals duties in China," United City said in a statement.

The AFC Champions League will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan at the end of June.

"We believe Dubai with its world-class training facilities is the ideal location optimal preparation for our historic AFC campaign," said Eric Gottschalk, United City CEO.

"We are not able to gather as a team in Manila so we are left with no option other than training elsewhere."

United City FC is part of Group I in the Champions League along with 2020 Japan League champion Kawasaki Frontale and Chinese Super League third placer Beijing Guoan.

South Korean club Daegu FC and Thai football team Chiangrai United will battle for the remaining slot on June 23.

