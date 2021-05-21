Boxing: Eumir Marcial gets surprise boost before heading to Asian Elite Championships

Tokyo Olympics campaigner Eumir Marcial got a much-needed boost from supporters before heading to the Asian Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The heavy-handed middleweight received backing from Chooks-to-Go and fellow athlete Thirdy Ravena.

Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas said he has heard of Marcial's predicament regarding funding lately and would like to help out to boost his campaign to win the country's first Olympic gold medal.

"As a Mindanoan myself, I feel the struggles of our athletes in that region. We at Chooks-to-Go cannot turn a blind eye on them when they ask for help," said Mascariñas, a native of Butuan, about the Zamboanga-raised pugilist.

"Eumir is a world-class athlete and we believe that he has what it takes to end the country's gold medal drought in the Olympics."

Marcial now belongs to the list list of Chooks-supported atheltes, which include Kai Sotto, Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena, Gabe Norwood, and Paul Desiderio. This is apart from Chooks-supported teams and leagues.

Marcial also received a package of athlete's goodies from Ravena who promised to aid the Zamboanga-born fighter.

Ravena gifted him a pair of rubber shoes and nutritional supplements to help with his training.

Marcial, who wrapped up his training in Zamboanga, is appreciative for the support.

"Kay Boss Ronald, maraming maraming salamat po sa suporta at pagtiwala na makukuha ko yung gold sa Olympics. Maraming salamat sa suporta na binibigay niyo na suporta sa mga atleta na lumalaban para sa bayan," he said.

In a Facebook post, he also thanked Ravena for his help.

"I want to thank Thirdy for taking the time to provide me this new pair of shoes and some supplements which will be very helpful for my training for the Olympics. Support even as simple as these can be very significant and is capable of boosting our morale as athletes," he said.

Marcial will join other members of the national boxing team as they head to Dubai on Saturday for the Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships.

Other members of the group include former world champion Josie Gabuco, Maricel dela Torre, Mark Lester Durens, Marvon Tabamo, Junmilardo Ogayre, Jere Samuel Dela Cruz, and John Paul Panuayan.

The tournament begins on May 24.

