Athletics: Kristina Knott bags 2 silver medals in Italian meet

Filipino-American trackster Kristina Knott secured two silver medals in the International Meeting of the City of Castiglione della Pescaia in Italy Thursday, Manila time.

Knott continues her improvement while seeking Olympic qualification.

She grabbed a silver each in the 100-meter and 200-meter events in the Italian meet, finishing behind Rio Olympics’ veteran Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

In the 100-meter event, Knott clocked in at 11.30 seconds, while in the 200-meters she finished at 23.9 seconds.

Knott seeks to reach the Olympic qualifying standard of 11.15 seconds in the 100-meters and 22.8 in the 200 meters.

Qualification for the Tokyo Games will end on June 29.

FROM THE ARCHIVES